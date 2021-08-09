According to the F4W Online Daily Update, John Cena has led to a boom in WWE’s ticket sales since they returned to live event touring.

Cena’s name has led to increases of anywhere from 18% to 63% in ticket sales after his name was put on the card.

It was stated 63% of the tickets from Saturday’s show in Fort Myers were sold after Cena was announced for the show. Also, Louisville and Milwaukee also had 50% increases in ticket sales.

