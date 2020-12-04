– Below is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring all Superstar debuts from 2020. The video features Rob Gronkowski, Indus Sher, Timothy Thatcher, WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Dabba-Kato, Pat McAfee, Dominik Mysterio, and RETRIBUTION.

– Employees from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT volunteered to hand out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center on Thursday. This was a part of WWE Community’s Season of Giving campaign. Below are a few photos from the day:

Today, @WWE employees volunteered at the Stamford Senior Center to hand out free meals as part of WWE’s #SeasonOfGiving! pic.twitter.com/gfh9YW8D0D — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 3, 2020

