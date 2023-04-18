Bad Bunny will return to WWE RAW next week to continue the build to WWE Backlash.

WWE has announced Bunny as the host for Backlash on Saturday, May 6 in Puerto Rico, but it’s believed he will also wrestle, possibly teaming with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to take on Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

WWE noted in their official preview for Bunny’s return to RAW, “After being pummeled by The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest two weeks ago on Raw, Bad Bunny will return next week with payback on his agenda. Still picking the splintered wood from his body after being slammed by Priest through the announce table, the host of WWE Backlash will look to for retribution against The Judgment Day. Will Bad Bunny strike back at his attacker? Find out next week on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!”

It’s possible WWE saves Bunny’s ring return for later this spring/summer, but he’s rumored to wrestle in Puerto Rico.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.