WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is set to make his official debut as a RAW Superstar next Monday night in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum. No opponent has been named.

“Next week, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century will appear on Monday Night Raw for the first time since being selected by the red brand in the 2023 WWE Draft. Since debuting on SmackDown last year, Gunther and his Imperium brethren have taken over the blue brand, protecting their sacred mat with each of The Ring General’s title defenses. Gunther ran through a plethora of SmackDown Superstars with names like Ricochet, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio and Drew McIntyre all victims of Gunther’s vicious in-ring style. With the red brand now the home of Gunther and Imperium, The Ring General looks poised to continue to run roughshod. Don’t miss Raw next week when Gunther makes his red brand debut at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE noted in their official RAW preview.

This will not be GUNTHER’s first match on RAW as he defeated Dolph Ziggler on March 27 during the WrestleMania 39 go-home show. Imperium also worked the RAW XXX show back in January, losing to Seth Rollins and The Street Profits. Last night’s post-Backlash RAW saw Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser take a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Next week’s RAW will also see Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. They are currently set to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but that will change if Damage CTRL’s Bayley and Dakota Kai win the straps on Friday’s SmackDown.

Finally, WWE is pushing The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for next Monday.

“Following his appearance on ‘Miz TV’ after being drafted by Raw, The King of Strong Style has been destined to clash with The A-Lister. Nakamura humiliated The Miz on his own show, mocking him before nailing him with a Kinshasa. This past Monday, both were unsuccessful in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament, with The Miz confronting Nakamura after their matches. Nakamura did not take kindly to Miz’s choice words, setting up this clash. Can Nakamura gain his first win since being drafted by Raw, or will The Miz get retribution after being humiliated? Find out next week at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote in the official RAW preview.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.