WWE Hypes Monday’s RAW, New RAW Underground Promo

WWE issued an announcement after tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode to confirm that Shane McMahon and RAW Underground will be back for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

You can see a promo for RAW Underground and next Monday’s show above.

Previously announced for Monday’s RAW is Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in his career, plus Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a non-title match. If Asuka wins, she earns a SummerSlam title shot against Bayley’s partner, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Below are WWE’s new announcements for Monday’s RAW:

Who will fight in Raw Underground next? Shane McMahon turned Monday night on its head when he introduced Raw Underground, a gritty, smash-mouth battleground, to the world. So far, the monstrous Dabba-Kato, Erik of The Viking Raiders, Dolph Ziggler and The Hurt Business made their presence felt. Who will be the next Superstar to risk it all in an environment where there are no rules? Kevin Owens goes one-on-one against Randy Orton When Ric Flair tried to tell Kevin Owens to be more like Randy Orton, KO caught the two-time WWE Hall of Famer off-guard by challenging The Viper to a match this Monday instead. Now that he’s in The Legend Killer’s line of sight, will Owens be able to drop The Apex Predator, or will Orton’s path of rampage roll on as he heads toward his WWE Championship Match with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam? Asuka faces Bayley with a SummerSlam title opportunity hanging in the balance Asuka is out for payback on Sasha Banks & Bayley, and The Empress is set on reclaiming her Raw Women’s Title. But to challenge The Boss at SummerSlam, she’ll have to get through SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley first. The Empress of Tomorrow hasn’t forgotten the brutal beatdown Bayley put on her close friend Kairi Sane, and she will certainly be looking to make Bayley regret it. But will retribution blind Asuka and cost her a chance to reclaim her title?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.