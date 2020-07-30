WWE Hypes Return of Mandy Rose and Otis to SmackDown

As noted, Money In the Bank briefcase holder Otis and Mandy Rose will be returning to WWE SmackDown on this week’s episode. WWE announced the following teaser for their return, noting that the love story will continue:

Otis and Mandy Rose’s love story continues on SmackDown

The Summer of Love comes to SmackDown as Otis and Mandy Rose get set to rekindle their romance. Fresh off their historic Bumpy win for “Best Social Reaction of the Year,” The Workin’ Man Superstar and his lovely peach will be on hand, as the love story continues on the blue brand.

What new memories will SmackDown’s favorite couple create this week?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see the latest in the blue brand’s love story.