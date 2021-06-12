Family over everything.

As announced on WWE Talking Smack, the leaders of two of WWE’s most iconic families will go to battle when Roman Reigns meets Rey Mysterio in a Universal Title Hell in a Cell Match.

The elder Mysterio confronted The Head of the Table on SmackDown after the Universal Champion’s brutal attack on his son Dominik. Father and son launched a Kendo stick attack that Reigns narrowly escaped.

The Mysterios have carried a target on their backs as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but the father-son duo always head into battle shoulder to shoulder. On the other side, Reigns has seen the reemergence of Jimmy Uso draw a line between him and his “Right Hand Man” Jey Uso. Family ties may not matter though when the unforgiving steel structure of the Hell in a Cell closes around The Ultimate Underdog and The Head of the Table.

Will Rey show the Universal Champion what it truly means to lead his family? Or will Reigns force another opponent to acknowledge him?

Don’t miss the massive title showdown on Sunday, June 20 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else.