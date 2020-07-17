WWE Hypes SmackDown With “3 Things You Need To Know” Video, Edge Explains Howard Finkel Tribute At Backlash

WWE has released a “3 Things You Need To Know” video on their company Youtube channel, which takes a special look at tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The clip hypes the Intercontinental championship matchup between AJ Styles and Matt Riddle, the Firefly Funhouse segment from Bray Wyatt, and teases Alexa Bliss’ mystery guest on her Moment In Bliss interview show.

In a WWE Network exclusive, Hall of Famer Edge gives some backstage details on the “Greatest Match Ever” with rival Randy Orton at Backlash, including why they decided to have the Howard Finkel tribute at the top. Check it out below.