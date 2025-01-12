– Omos has continued to stay busy in Japan. The WWE Superstar won a handicap match on Sunday morning in Gunma, Japan, defeating Tadasuke and Yuto Kikuchi. On Saturday, he teamed with Jack Morris for a Global Honored Crown Tag-Team Championship defense.

– Three WWE ID Showcase matches and two NXT Special Attraction bouts have been announced for the Full Impact Pro (FIP): Everything Burns 2025 show presented by WWN & OCC Road House Nation today, January 12, in Clearwater, Florida. The aforementioned matches are as follows:

WWE ID Showcase Matches: Marcus Mathers vs. Sam Holloway, Sean Legacy vs. Gal Barkay and Bryce Donovan vs. Freedom Ramsey

NXT Special Attraction Matches: Drake Morreaux vs. Keanu Carver and Dani Palmer vs. Derrian Gobourne

For ticket information, visit OCCRoadHouse.com. You can watch the show via live stream at WWNLive.com and ClubWWN.lightcast.com.

– WWE released the latest installment of their “WWE Top 10” digital feature on Sunday, January 12. The new episode features a look at the top ten greatest WWE Raw moments featuring “The Best in the World” CM Punk.