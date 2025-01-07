– It appears that WWE will soon be airing full length WWE ID Showcase matches on X. The company asked fans if this is something they would like to see on Sunday. On Tuesday, they returned with a response to the original post teasing an announcement for later today. “You have spoken. News coming later today,” WWE ID wrote via X.

You have spoken. News coming later today 👏👏👏 https://t.co/x79qv2P6BL — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 7, 2025

– WWE shared a cool photo of The Undertaker giving his public endorsement for new WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in their memorable post-match celebration on the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. on January 6.

– Topps and WWE recently announced a new, multi-year partnership. In an update, Topps returned on X on Tuesday with an announcement regarding “The Final Boss.” The official Topps X account wrote, “BREAKING: The Rock’s first WWE licensed autograph cards since 1998 are finally here. You can find The Rock’s autographs in lucky packs of 2025 Topps Chrome WWE, coming soon!”

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: The Rock’s first WWE licensed autograph cards since 1998 are finally here. You can find The Rock’s autographs in lucky packs of 2025 Topps Chrome WWE, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/gmLcfnPHwt — Topps (@Topps) January 7, 2025

– Danielle “Topanga” Fishel and Will “Eric Matthews” Friedle from the classic sitcom “Boy Meets World” have joined the long list of people who have snubbed The New Day since they turned on Big E. at their New Day 10th Anniversary Celebration back in December of 2024. Fishel and Friedle were among the celebrities in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. for the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut on January 6. Following the show, the two filmed a digital exclusive segment with The New Day, which WWE released on YouTube and other social media outlets today.