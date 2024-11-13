– More independent wrestling talent continues to be “ID’d” by WWE. This Thursday, WWE ID will announce new recruits at the Wrestling Open “Game Time” show at the White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts, which will stream live via IWTV. On Sunday, more will be announced at the Northern Crown Show IV at Blood Brothers Brewing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Someone’s been ID’d…. be there this Thursday to find out who 👀 https://t.co/1luRMcHZXY — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 13, 2024

For the first time, someone in Canada has been ID’d… be there this Sunday to find out who 👀 https://t.co/EWno7JcAlL — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 13, 2024

– WWE NXT Superstars will be appearing on The CW’s “Trivial Pursuit” game show on Thursday, November 14 at 9/8c. Scheduled to appear are Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee and Lola Vice.

NXT's Trick Williams, Lola Vice, Wes Lee, and Roxanne Perez will be on the CW's "Trivial Pursuit" on Thursday at 9/8c.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pnhFK1IXJL — iitsTemper (@iitsTemper) November 13, 2024

– Sami Zayn continues to tease the possibility of former Shield members reuniting for The Original Bloodline team in the Men’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2024 premium live event on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. After approaching Seth “Freakin'” Rollins with an invitation to join the team on the November 11 episode of WWE Raw only to be rejected, Zayn took to X the following day to share an old photo of a backstage segment on WWE Raw that showed Reigns, himself and Rollins together. For those interested, we have the spoilers on who the fifth team members are for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

– Liv Morgan’s “most villanious moments” are featured on this week’s episode of the weekly WWE digital series, “WWE Playlist.” The official description for the new 26-plus minute YouTube compilation video reads: “Liv Morgan has been a menace to the Raw women’s locker room in 2024. Watch Morgan’s worst moments from this year as she rose to become the most hated woman on Raw.”