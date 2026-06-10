A scheduled independent wrestling match later this month has been altered after WWE ID reportedly pulled one of its featured talents from the event.

West Coast Pro Wrestling announced via social media that Starboy Charlie will no longer compete at its June 20 show, where he had been advertised to face Travis Williams.

The promotion addressed the situation in a statement, noting that talent availability can sometimes change when wrestlers are under contract or affiliated with larger organizations.

“WWE ID has pulled Starboy from our June 20th show against Travis Williams. When working with contracted non-independent talent, there is a risk that they may be pulled from events,” West Coast Pro Wrestling shared on social media.

As a result, the originally scheduled bout has been canceled.

The promotion added that a replacement opponent for Williams will be revealed in the near future.

No additional details were provided regarding the reason for Charlie’s removal from the card.

Starboy Charlie is currently featured in WWE EVOLVE under the name “Starboy” Chazz Hall. He has been one of the standout performers associated with the WWE ID program and is also the reigning WWE ID Champion.

For now, fans planning to attend the June 20 event will have to wait and see who steps in to face Williams.