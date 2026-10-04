WWE has added two more prospects to its Independent Development program.

Monica Monroe and Josiah Jean were announced as new WWE ID signees during Reality of Wrestling’s Rise to Wrestling Royalty event on Saturday in Texas City, Texas.

Monroe’s signing came on the same night she captured the WWE ID Women’s Championship, defeating Laynie Luck for the title.

“History made at @TheOfficialROW!!! Monica Monroe has defeated Laynie Luck to win the WWE ID Women’s Championship!” the official WWE ID account wrote. “Congrats to the new champion @wrestleladybird! She has been ID’d!”

Jean was also officially welcomed into the program during Saturday’s event, with WWE Hall of Famer and Reality of Wrestling founder Booker T personally presenting “The Rocket” with his WWE ID contract.

“@ItsJeanRock was just presented a WWE ID contract by @BookerT5x at @TheOfficialROW!” WWE ID wrote. “The Rocket has been ID’d!”

Both prospects have built their careers largely on the Texas independent wrestling scene.

In addition to her work for Reality of Wrestling, Monroe has appeared for several other promotions throughout the state. Wrestling as Lady Bird Monroe, she appeared on the January 31 episode of AEW Collision in Arlington, teaming with Gino Medina in a loss to Orange Cassidy and Toni Storm.

Monroe also competed at ROH television tapings three days earlier in Cedar Park, teaming with Viva Van against Hyan and Maya World.

Jean has similarly worked for Reality of Wrestling and other independent promotions throughout Texas, including events in Houston and Fort Worth.

He also appeared at ROH television tapings on January 10 in Arlington, teaming with Dante Leon in a two-on-one handicap loss to Satnam Singh.

History made at @TheOfficialROW!!! Monica Monroe has defeated Laynie Luck to win the WWE ID Women’s Championship! Congrats to the new champion @wrestleladybird! She has been ID’d! Thank you to @LaynieLuck for being a great champion with 23 successful title defenses across the indies. — WWE ID (@WWEID) October 4, 2026