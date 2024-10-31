WWE has been in talks with a big name from the world of music and pop culture in general for a big upcoming show.

According to one source, WWE has held “advanced discussions” with Travis Scott regarding a potential appearance on their inaugural episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The appearance does not appear to be set in stone as of yet, and obviously WWE and Travis Scott have not announced anything publicly, however this seems to be something the company wants to pull off for their first Netflix show.

WWE Raw debuts on Netflix starting on January 7, 2025.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)