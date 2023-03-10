WWE is working on plans to return to Australia.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is negotiating with the state government of Western Australia to run a major stadium show.

The deal would be similar to when the city of Melbourne made a deal with WWE twice to run stadium shows, one of which was the Super Show-Down pay-per-view. It’s believed that WWE would run the city of Perth, which hosted UFC 284 at RAC Arena in mid-February.

The last major WWE event to take place in Australia was Super Show-Down 2018, which was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, headlined by a No DQ match between WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and The Undertaker, with The Game getting the win. WWE usually runs at least one main roster tour in Australia per year, but they have not been there since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE NXT ran its first-ever tour of Australia in 2016.

