Yet another new championship could be entered in the mix soon in WWE.

According to one source, there has been talks behind-the-scenes in the company about potentially adding a new WWE Tribal Chief Championship for the ongoing rivalry between “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa and “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

The title would be similar to the one The Rock introduced after being gifted by Muhammad Ali’s family a special WWE People’s Championship.

As noted, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced in a Tribal Combat match for the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

