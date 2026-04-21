WWE may have accidentally handed AEW some unexpected mainstream exposure during this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Coming off the momentum of WrestleMania 42, WWE presented a loaded Raw After WrestleMania on Monday night, broadcast live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show delivered plenty of post-Mania developments, but one of the most talked-about moments didn’t come from inside the ring.

Instead, it happened during a brief production transition that went sideways.

While WWE cameras aired aerial shots of the T-Mobile Arena and the surrounding Las Vegas skyline, a billboard for AEW Dynamite was clearly visible in the background.

The sign, positioned near the Polo Towers and Park MGM area, briefly appeared during the sweeping city visuals (see photos below).

The unintentional on-air shot effectively gave AEW’s weekly television show a moment of free exposure on WWE programming.

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday night at 8/7c on TBS and streams on HBO Max.