WWE Intercontinental Champion Ethan Page has made his feelings clear regarding the use of artificial intelligence in professional wrestling.

AI-generated artwork has become increasingly common throughout the wrestling industry in recent years, with independent promotions and wrestlers from major companies using the technology to create promotional posters, match graphics and other content.

The practice has also generated considerable backlash, with some wrestlers and fans criticizing the use of AI-generated artwork. Certain promoters have even prohibited its use for promotional graphics and entrance videos.

On Wednesday, November 18, Page took to social media to share his thoughts on the subject.

The WWE Superstar responded to a post from Alpha-1 Wrestling, the independent promotion he founded and operates, praising the company for its approach to promotional artwork.

“The only thing artificial in wrestling, should be the talent’s confidence … not the art,” Page wrote. “Good job Alpha-1 Wrestling.”