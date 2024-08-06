WWE have announced two matchups for the August 12th edition of Raw.

Sami Zayn will be getting a rematch with Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Breakker won the title from Zayn at this past weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. The bout will be 2-out-of-3 falls.

Then, Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) will battle Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in tag team action, with the winner receiving a future shot at the WWE women’s tag team championship.

