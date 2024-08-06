WWE have announced two matchups for the August 12th edition of Raw.
Sami Zayn will be getting a rematch with Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Breakker won the title from Zayn at this past weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. The bout will be 2-out-of-3 falls.
Then, Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) will battle Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in tag team action, with the winner receiving a future shot at the WWE women’s tag team championship.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @bronbreakkerwwe defends the Intercontinental Championship against @SamiZayn in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match!
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @Iyo_SkyWWE & @KAIRI_official take on @QoSBaszler & @ZoeyStarkWWE in WWE Women's Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contenders Match!
— WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 12TH RAW:
-Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn 2-out-of-3 falls for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
-Damage CTRL vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, winner receives WWE women’s tag title shot