Two new matches have been announced for July 15th edition of WWE Raw.

Sami Zayn will be defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ila Dragunov. Then, Sheamus will battle big Bronson Reed in singles-action. Both matches were announced by Adam Pearce today on social media.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

-GUNTHER and Damian Priest go face-to-face

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-Drew McIntyre returns

-Rhea Ripley will open the show