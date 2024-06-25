A huge matchup has just been signed for WWE Money In The Bank.
Sami Zayn will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Bron Breakker, who has been dominant since his call-up to the main roster. Zayn confronted Breakker after his victory on tonight’s Raw, where he defeated Ludwig Kaiser.
SAMI ZAYN VS BRON BREAKKER AT MITB LET'S GO #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QObsQSoYrw
Money In The Bank 2024 takes place on July 6th from the Scotiabank Arena, in Canada.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR MONEY IN THE BANK:
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker
Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:
Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:
IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Chelsea Green vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD