Rey Mysterio will receive his shot at the WWE Intercontinental Title in less than two weeks.

Last week’s SmackDown on FOX saw Mysterio come to the blue brand, then win a Fatal 4 Way over Sheamus, Solo Sikoa and Ricochet to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE has now announced Mysterio vs. GUNTHER for the November 4 SmackDown episode.

This will be the final SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel, just one night before the big event.

No other matches have been announced for the November 4 SmackDown, which looks like it will be taped next Friday, October 28 along with the live show in St. Louis. You can click here for next week’s SmackDown on FS1 line-up.

Last night’s SmackDown saw Mysterio defeat Ludwig Kaiser, while GUNTHER and Giovanni Vinci watched from ringside until they were ejected. Footage from the match is below.

GUNTHER last defended his title over Sheamus on the October 7 SmackDown, which was a rematch of their WWE Clash at The Castle bout from September 3.

