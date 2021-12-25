The WWE Intercontinental Title match is now set the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.
Tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Sami Zayn win a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn vs. Nakamura will take place at the pay-per-view on New Year’s Day.
Zayn last eliminated Ricochet to win the Gauntlet, and that was the only elimination he had. The other 10 participants were Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto.
The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card, along with photos and videos from the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song
🗣 LET'S GOOOO!!!#SmackDown @ShinsukeN @rickboogswwe @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/xpfn191w5Q
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Angel puts away @KSAMANNY in the 12 Days of Christmas #GauntletMatch! #SmackDown @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/Fbu47W4xv9
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Uh-Oh…@AngelGarzaWwe gets by @Erik_WWE, but now he has to deal with @DilsherShanky! #SmackDown #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/Cw1KioIgO4
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
VIKING SPLASH!!@Ivar_WWE is moving on!#SmackDown #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/5YVEi0kwYM
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
💥💥💥@Ivar_WWE gets taken out with a vicious BROGUE KICK!#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/2PSqMSINSI
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
SWISS SUPERMAN#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/CMOezHsqdq
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Swing is in the air on Christmas Eve! #SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/5QO8NyV5mw
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
.@RidgeWWE steps up to distract @WWECesaro to the benefit of @WWESheamus in the 12 Days of Christmas #GauntletMatch on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PIkqy8oxie
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
🤯🤯🤯@KingRicochet defies gravity! #SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/2gOJHKz3aY
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
THERE ARE NO WORDS#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @KingRicochet @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/jgce5gHw4v
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Merry Christmas, @KingRicochet… 😳#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/mK4UoI8E1Y
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
RECOIL!
After escaping defeat from @WWESheamus, @KingRicochet takes out @humberto_wwe in the 12 Days of Christmas #GauntletMatch! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f19FVtx7aM
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
🤯🤯🤯#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @SamiZayn @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/SfgDiJoh3R
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
.@KingRicochet turns @SamiZayn’s world upside down in the finals of the 12 Days of Christmas 12-Man #GantletMatch on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/sDNMBwywe1
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
⚡️ blue thunder bomb ⚡️#SmackDown #GauntletMatch @SamiZayn @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/1pWTxOQYim
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
.@SamiZayn has earned a shot at @ShinsukeN's #ICTitle!#SmackDown #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/d6SyGoRhJ4
— WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.