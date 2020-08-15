WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set, Joseph Parks on His WWE TV Debut, Update on WWE TV Plans

Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode, which will be the final show before SmackDown. The title will be on the line.
Hardy vs. Styles has been rumored for SummerSlam. It’s still possible that the match will be added to the card after next week’s match on SmackDown.
WWE confirmed on commentary last night that next week’s go-home edition of SmackDown will not air from the Performance Center, but the Amway Center was not officially announced. Michael Cole and Corey Graves also teased that there will be a new interactive fan experience at upcoming shows. You can click here for our recent report on what WWE has planned for fans at SummerSlam and other events.
On a related note, WWE Producer Joseph Parks made his on-screen debut during last night’s SmackDown segment with Hardy and Styles. The former Impact Wrestling star, formerly known as TNA Hall of Famer Abyss, was not named and played the role of Styles’ statistician for the introduction of his new P.I.S.S. program (Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistics System), which was scrapped after the first night.
Parks has been working behind-the-scenes with WWE since January 2019. You can see video from the segment above, and a few related tweets below.
Parks commented on Twitter and wrote, “My apologies to @AJStylesOrg, for my dereliction of duty in the ‘marker-gate’ incident on #SmackDownOnFox tonight. That @JEFFHARDYBRAND assaulted you AJ. I saw the whole thing! @WWE @WWEonFOX”
My apologies to @AJStylesOrg, for my dereliction of duty in the “marker-gate” incident on #SmackDownOnFox tonight. That @JEFFHARDYBRAND assaulted you AJ. I saw the whole thing! @WWE @WWEonFOX
— Joseph Park (@JOSEPHPARK_esq) August 15, 2020
Damn those 2 go WAY back …..
But so do we @JOSEPHPARK_esq
😂
TNA BABY! pic.twitter.com/g1WsoObuzw
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 15, 2020
The DEBUT of the "Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistics System" (❓) is NEXT on #SmackDown!@AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/5W0tTYCCA1
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
One for the good guys #SmackDownLIVE @JOSEPHPARK_esq @TherealAbyss pic.twitter.com/cJowEa9TVE
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) August 15, 2020
PERMANENT MARKER?!?! @AJStylesOrg is INCENSED. 😡 😡#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JjobJYO4aZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
🚨 It's on! 🚨@JEFFHARDYBRAND challenges @AJStylesOrg for the #ICTitle NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/RmgAPYt4Ni
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
