A WWE Hall of Famer is being considered for a high-profile return at an upcoming Evolution pay-per-view event.

With WWE Evolution fast approaching, the card is still in flux as the company adjusts plans following Liv Morgan’s injury. While several spots remain undecided, WWE is actively exploring marquee appearances to bolster the show.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE officials expressed interest during Night of Champions weekend in having Trish Stratus appear — and possibly compete — at the all-women’s event. While nothing was confirmed at that time, creative pitches are reportedly being discussed in case she agrees to participate.

Details on those creative plans haven’t been revealed.

WWE Evolution is scheduled for July 13 in Atlanta, GA.