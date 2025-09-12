— A new report indicates that WWE, under Triple H’s management team, has expressed interest in signing the sister of an NXT talent, following the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Lola Vice is set to compete at the upcoming No Mercy pay-per-view event on September 27, 2025, where she will challenge Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship. This week’s NXT episode also featured a video segment including Vice’s father and sister.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has been exploring the possibility of signing Vice’s sister, Natalie Loureda. Alvarez stated,

“All I know is everyone’s been talking about, ‘They’ve gotta sign the sister, they’ve gotta sign the dad.’ They have contacted her sister before, and basically, if her sister wants to come in, the door’s open.”

Loureda seems excited by the speculation, sharing her hopes on Twitter. She wrote,

“I hope that rumor is true 🙏🤞”

I hope that rumor is true 🙏🤞 — Natalie Loureda (@Natalieloureda) September 12, 2025

— Shotzi Blackheart recently shared her thoughts on working with Ronda Rousey in WWE, saying that she always enjoyed the experience.

Speaking with TMZ Sports’ “Inside The Ring” podcast, Blackheart reflected on her matches with Rousey, including their one-on-one encounter at Survivor Series 2022.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On working with Rousey: “I really like working with Ronda, like she was always so cool. She would invite me to her house to come train with her. She was always down to take the most brutal bumps, especially after our pay-per-view match; she was taking some crazy bumps for me. She would go and look and find all of my craziest moves, and she would be like, ‘I want to take this. Let me take this.’ So, yeah, she was always so down.

“People don’t give her enough credit. When she’s focused, she’s laser-focused on making something look really awesome. But I mean, like when I was with her, she was also focused on having a family. She had just come back from having a kid, and that plays a factor into everything, too. But, I’m a big Ronda fan. She’s Ronda Rousey. That name alone brings attention to your match. I will forever be so proud to say, like, ‘Hey, I wrestled Ronda Rousey in a pay-per-view for the f**king championship. You can’t take that away from me.’”

On Rousey being safe with her strikes: “No. All of her strikes and stuff, I didn’t feel at all. She just made them look excellent. Her judo throws are pretty gnarly to take. Those are legit. Other than that, none of her stuff really landed crazy. I didn’t feel absolutely wrecked after wrestling her.”

— During a recent edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Matt Riddle’s recent controversial comments about CM Punk and AJ Lee.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On not seeing Matt Riddle as a world champion: “I never had any beef with Matt Riddle or anything like that. But I did say I did not think this guy was going to make it in this business, I didn’t think he was going to make it to [the] Heavyweight Championship level, just because of certain things.”

On his view of Matt Riddle: “I just didn’t think Matt Riddle respected the business enough to make it to the next level. Because when you come in talking about how good somebody is in the ring, opposed to how much money somebody made in the business, and for the business — referring to Goldberg — you are totally on the wrong track. When you get heat with guys like Brock Lesnar, you’re totally on the wrong track. And you just don’t understand the business more than anything.”

On Matt Riddle burning bridges: “You could be on a skyrocket trajectory and boom! Everything just blows up in your face, and you’re working on the indies, all right? Never again to make it back to the major leagues. And I do believe that Matt Riddle is going to be one of those guys that will never, ever make it to that high ever again. Just because the guy just — I don’t know. It’s one thing burning bridges, but when you just blow up the damn bridge? That’s another story. I just don’t think this guy did himself any favors over the weekend, speaking the way he is.”