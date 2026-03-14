WWE is mourning the loss of a longtime behind-the-scenes contributor who played an important role in the company’s global production efforts.

Davey Coates, who served as an International Production Manager for WWE, has passed away.

News of his passing began circulating on Saturday, with several WWE personalities and colleagues taking to social media to share tributes and memories of the respected production team member.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was among the first to publicly acknowledge the loss, honoring Coates for his decades of dedication to the company.

Pearce wrote, “Godspeed, Davey Coates. Another absolute legend behind the scenes who tirelessly worked for decades to bring @wwe to the globe. I can’t say enough about his passion and dedication. I’m honored to have worked with him and shared countless laughs along the way. My heart goes out to his friends, family, and all touched by this loss. Rest well, sir. 🙏”

Others within WWE also shared heartfelt messages remembering Coates’ impact both professionally and personally.

NXT referee Darryl Sharma reflected on the lessons he learned while working alongside Coates.

He wrote, “RIP Davey Coates. The grand wizard. Always a pleasure being his crew ref. Learned so much from him, including something I am literally applying today in Mexico. Thank you for everything. My thoughts are with his wife, son, family, and friends.”

NXT talent Brooks Jensen also paid tribute, recalling how Coates supported him and others during their time in NXT UK.

Jensen wrote, “RIP Davey Coates Always appreciated you taking care of Briggs, Fallon, and myself back in NXT UK and thank you for not only your contribution to the WWE but to also being one of kindest human beings in this world”

British wrestling veteran Dave Mastiff added his own message as well, praising Coates for both his work ethic and the relationships he built over the years.

Mastiff wrote, “RIP Davey Coates, a true diamond of a human being. Thank you for your dedication and hard work. More importantly thanks for the trust, the friendship and the stories.”

Coates was widely respected among those who worked with him, particularly within WWE’s international production operations, where he spent many years helping bring the company’s programming to audiences around the world.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of appreciation from colleagues who remember him not only for his professionalism but also for the friendships he built throughout the industry.