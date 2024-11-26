A brand new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title was introduced before WWE RAW by Adam Pearce. The announcement was made during the WWE Main Event TV tapings.

As we reported earlier here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the title is being introduced in time for the WWE RAW on Netflix debut in January.

During the WWE Main Event TV tapings, Pearce said a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s IC Champion will begin “next week.” There is no word on which shows the matches will be taking place on.

You can check out some photos of the new belt below:

Say hello to the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m80B7mbinN — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2024

BREAKING: The Women's Intercontinental Championship has been made official! pic.twitter.com/2hwvXOmlh4 — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2024

WE HAVE A WOMEN'S WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP! 🏆#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/eIorsxVaXQ — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 26, 2024

Women’s Intercontinental Championship announced on WWE Main Event with a tournament coming next week to determine the first champion. #WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/k1cAm5l78w — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) November 26, 2024

