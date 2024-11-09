Ask and you shall receive!

For a long time now, the pro wrestling community has been asking for secondary women’s championships to be added to the WWE main roster.

In keeping with the recent addition of the Women’s North American Championship to WWE NXT, the company introduced the brand new WWE Women’s United States Championship this week.

The announcement was made by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis during the November 8 episode of the show on the USA Network from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Check out the first look of the WWE Women’s United States Championship title belt below.

