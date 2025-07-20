The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter includes new details on WWE’s ongoing efforts to build its next generation of top-tier Superstars.

While the company remains centered on current headliners like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and the soon-to-retire John Cena, WWE is also laying the groundwork for future main event stars.

According to the report, WWE is actively grooming Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker to eventually step into the spotlight alongside — and eventually replace — today’s marquee names. Ripley is seen as the clear long-term face of the women’s division. Breakker’s recent on-screen pairing with Paul Heyman is designed to help ease the second-generation star into more extended promo work. Notably, Breakker has reportedly been a personal project of Heyman for quite some time.

Jacob Fatu, meanwhile, is set for a major showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where he’ll face Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship. Ripley is scheduled to compete in a high-stakes Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Title against newly crowned champion Naomi and former titleholder IYO SKY.

SummerSlam 2025 will take place August 2–3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, airing live on Peacock in the U.S. and streaming internationally on Netflix.