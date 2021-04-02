Randy Orton burned Bray Wyatt alive at the WWE TLC PPV event last December. WWE kept Wyatt and his alter ego, The Fiend, off television for months until he returned at the Fastlane show with a whole new look as he has burned attire.

Wyatt and Orton will wrestle at WrestleMania 37. WWE is selling masks of The Fiend, which fans can buy for $250. Here is the description:

“THE FIEND RETURNS DELUXE MASK – LIMITED TO 500

At Fastlane, Randy Orton’s worst nightmare became a reality as The Fiend returned. The effects of being set ablaze months earlier at TLC were now visible on the face of The Fiend.

Now, for the first time, you can own the deluxe version of this Mask, taken from a mold of the mask worn by The Fiend.”