WWE Shop is selling John Cena legacy Title belts for $999.

Fans can get their own belt, and pre-ordering is now available. Fans can check out the championship by clicking here. The following description is listed:

Celebrate 20 years since the debut of one of the most legendary figures in all of the WWE by grabbing this John Cena Legacy Championship Collector’s Title Belt, including an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set. The gems in the spinning plate represent the 16 World Championship titles that Cena gained during his time dominating the WWE. Many of the graphics of the belt pay homage to iconic career moments, such as “U Can’t C Me.” Any true fan of “The Doctor Of Thuganomics” will have this piece proudly displayed in their fan cave.