WWE has released a list of COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols for WrestleMania 37. They have also released a Liability Waiver & Release with Assumption of Risk & Indemnity Agreement for fans who are purchasing tickets this week.

The Health & Safety Protocols note, “By attending WrestleMania, you acknowledge and agree to the terms and conditions of the LIABILITY WAIVER AND RELEASE; ASSUMPTION OF RISK AND INDEMNITY AGREEMENT. These protocols do not replace or supersede any applicable federal, state or local regulations; therefore, these protocols are subject to change in order to remain in compliance with the most recent guidance, as of the date of publish.”

WWE also noted on the health & safety protocols page, “The health and safety of our fans is the top priority, and we have taken enhanced measures to ensure all patrons, staff, and performers in attendance have an enjoyable and safe experience. Raymond James Stadium and WWE are adhering to to local health guidelines and measures. In coordination with Raymond James Stadium, new health protocols are in place to help fans feel confident, safe, and comfortable at WrestleMania!”

WWE also noted that the WrestleMania App will be available to download before the event. The app will include everything fans need to know before attending The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The following Health & Safety Protocols were listed:

WAIVER & HEALTH QUESTIONNAIRE:

* Every person in your party (including children) attending WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium must complete acceptance of Entry Terms, Waiver & Release, and COVID-19 Health Questionnaire. WWE will send a waiver and questionnaire to ticket purchasers via email or information can be accessed via the WrestleMania App. QR codes to download the App will also be accessible on site at Raymond James Stadium. Health questionnaires will only be available on event days starting at 12:00am.

MASKS:

* Guests 5 years or older will be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose.

* Masks must be worn once the guests enter the security screening area until they leave the stadium unless actively eating or drinking.

* All guests will receive a free KN95 mask upon entry.

* WWE branded masks will be available for purchase at the event.

TEMPERATURE CHECKS:

* All guests will be required to undergo a temperature screening prior to proceeding to the security checkpoints.

SOCIAL DISTANCING:

* Guests are required to follow all social distancing guidelines and physical distancing markers displayed throughout common areas inside and outside the stadium.

* Social distancing markers will assist guests lining up for security screening, restrooms, concessions and when riding elevators and escalators.

* Directional markers will assist guests with traffic flow in the concourse, staircases, elevators and escalators.

* Standing/congregating in open areas or sitting anywhere other than the seat listed on the guests’ ticket is prohibited.

* To keep all guests safe, stadium staff and security will be positioned throughout the venue to monitor and enforce social distancing.

POD SEATING:

* Event capacity will be limited and seating at Raymond James Stadium will be arranged in pods to ensure social distancing.

* Pods will be arranged in groupings of 1 to 6 seats.

* Pods must be purchased in their entirety and may not be divided.

* Tickets in a pod may not be sold or transferred to anyone other than family/trusted acquaintances who have chosen to attend the event together unless all such tickets (i.e., the full pod) are being sold or transferred to one party.

* Guests in separate pods are asked to respect one another’s distance to provide a safe environment for everyone at the event.

TICKET POLICY:

* WrestleMania will be 100% mobile ticketing. All tickets will be sold online, no paper tickets.

* Tickets will not be available at the stadium box office.

* All guests age 2 & older are required to have a ticket.

* The official ticketing provider of WrestleMania is Ticketmaster.

* Touchless ticket scanners will allow guests to enter the stadium faster.

* If you don’t have access to mobile ticketing please proceed to the Raymond James Stadium Customer Service tents at your respective gate.

ENHANCED CLEANING & SANITIZATION:

* Hand sanitizer stations will be located around the stadium concourse.

* All high-touch surfaces will be sanitized before, during and after WrestleMania.

* High-touch surfaces include door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, sink handles, toilets, ATMs and other touch screens, turnstiles, vestibules, and water fountains.

CASHLESS TRANSACTION POLICY:

* This will be a cashless event. Only credit cards, debit cards and contactless payment methods will be accepted.

* Reverse ATMs will be available at select locations inside the stadium to convert cash to a universal use VISA card.

NO-BAG POLICY:

* A NO BAG POLICY (including clear and plastic bags) will be in effect. Guests will only be permitted to bring one small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″.

MERCHANDISE:

* All merchandise stands will be cashless. Refer to Cashless Transaction Policy.

* Merchandise will be available inside and outside of Raymond James Stadium.

PARKING:

* Prepaying for parking is highly encouraged via ParkJockey.com or use the ParkJockey App.

* Tailgating is not permitted at Raymond James Stadium

SERVICES FOR GUESTS WITH DISABILITIES:

* Resources for guests needing special accommodations can be found at RaymondJamesStadium.com.

WRESTLEMANIA 2020 TICKETS:

* Please be advised that tickets to WrestleMania 2020 WILL NOT BE HONORED for this event. All questions regarding refunds for tickets for WrestleMania 2020 should be directed to Ticketmaster or the box office where originally purchased. If you purchased tickets through a secondary or resale website, you will need to reach out to your point of purchase for your refund and /or credit options, if available. Refunds for WrestleMania 2020 from Ticketmaster and the box office are only available to the person who directly purchased tickets from that point of sale. If the tickets were transferred to you, you’ll need to transfer them back to the original purchaser (i.e., the person who purchased the tickets at issue directly from Ticketmaster) in order for them to take advantage of any refund options.

The following COVID-19 Warning was also included on the page:

“YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL STADIUM POLICIES, INCLUDING HEALTH AND SAFETY POLICIES, AND POSTED INSTRUCTIONS WHILE IN THE STADIUM AND ON STADIUM GROUNDS. AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. COVID-19 IS AN EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS DISEASE THAT CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH. ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, SENIOR CITIZENS AND THOSE WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE. BY ENTERING THE STADIUM AND STADIUM GROUNDS, YOU VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID-19.”

You can find additional links for information on the Health & Safety Protocols here.

Regarding the Liability Waiver & Release with Assumption of Risk & Indemnity Agreement, fans must agree to the following:

In consideration for being permitted to attend Wrestlemania 37 (the “Event”) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL (the “Venue”) set to take place April 10 and 11, 2021, which will include without limitation, me voluntarily attending the Event itself and other activities relating to or arising from the Event and engagements in/around the Venue and other valuable consideration, the receipt and adequacy of which is acknowledged, by purchasing or possessing a ticket to the Event and presentation of the ticket at the Event for access I irrevocably accept and agreement to be bound by, these terms and conditions and voluntarily enter into this Liability Waiver and Release; Assumption of Risk and Indemnity Agreement (this “Release”) individually and on behalf of all persons attending with me under the tickets purchased hereby (all references to “me” or “I” hereunder will be interpreted to mean me and all persons attending with me via this ticket purchase). I HAVE VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO ATTEND THE EVENT. I understand and expressly acknowledge that ATTENDANCE IS POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS DUE TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, RISK OF SPREADING OR ACQUIRING COVID-19 OR SIMILAR INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND OTHER UNANTICIPATED AND UNEXPECTED DANGERS MAY ARISE FROM MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT. I HEREBY ASSUME ALL RISK OF LOSS, DAMAGE AND/OR INJURY (INCLUDING DEATH) TO MY PERSON AND/OR PROPERTY ASSOCIATED WITH MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT, INCLUDING WHETHER CAUSED BY THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF TAMPA SPORTS AUTHORITY, RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM, AND WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (“WWE”), AND EACH OF ITS PARENT, SUBSIDIARY, AND AFFILIATE COMPANIES AND EACH OF ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, SHAREHOLDERS, EMPLOYEES, INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS, AGENTS, OR REPRESENTATIVES (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”). I RECOGNIZE THAT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19, HAS BEEN DECLARED A WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC BY THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION AND THAT AN INHERENT RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 (OR OTHER OR RELATED OR VARIED SIMILAR INFECTIOUS DISEASE) (COLLECTIVELY, “COVID”) EXISTS IN ANY PUBLIC PLACE WHERE PEOPLE ARE PRESENT. I FURTHER RECOGNIZE THAT COVID IS EXTREMELY CONTAGIOUS, AND CAN LEAD TO SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH, AND IS BELIEVED TO SPREAD MAINLY FROM PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT. AS A RESULT, FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND HEALTH AGENCIES RECOMMEND SOCIAL DISTANCING AND HAVE, IN MANY LOCATIONS, PROHIBITED THE CONGREGATION OF GROUPS OF PEOPLE. ACCORDING TO THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, SENIOR CITIZENS AND GUESTS WITH UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE. I ACKNOWLEDGE THAT THE VENUE HAS PUT IN PLACE PREVENTATIVE MEASURES TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF COVID AT THE EVENT AND THAT I MUST FOLLOW ALL POSTED INSTRUCTIONS AND OTHER VERBAL OR WRITTEN INSTRUCTIONS WHILE IN ATTENDANCE (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, WEARING A MASK AT ALL TIMES, FOLLOWING SOCIAL DISTANCING INSTRUCTIONS, AND CLEANING HANDS FREQUENTLY). HOWEVER, THE RELEASED PARTIES CANNOT GUARANTEE THAT I WILL NOT BECOME INFECTED WITH COVID. BY ATTENDING THE EVENT, I VOLUNTARILY ASSUME ALL RISKS RELATED TO EXPOSURE TO COVID. BY PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF A TICKET TO THE EVENT, I ACKNOWLEDGE THE CONTAGIOUS NATURE OF COVID AND VOLUNTARILY ASSUME THE RISK THAT I MAY BE EXPOSED TO OR INFECTED BY COVID BY ATTENDING THE EVENT, AND THAT SUCH EXPOSURE OR INFECTION MAY RESULT IN PERSONAL INJURY, ILLNESS, PERMANENT DISABILITY, AND DEATH. I UNDERSTAND THAT THE RISK OF BECOMING EXPOSED TO OR INFECTED BY COVID AT THE EVENT MAY RESULT FROM THE ACTIONS, OMISSIONS, OR NEGLIGENCE OF MYSELF AND OTHERS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PERFORMERS, EVENT EMPLOYEES, VOLUNTEERS, AND PATRONS AND THEIR FAMILIES. I AGREE NOT TO ENTER OR COME NEAR THE VENUE IF I FEEL SICK IN ANY WAY. I FULLY AND FOREVER WAIVE ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, SUITS, ACTIONS, CAUSES OF ACTION, LIABILITIES, LOSSES AND DEMANDS (“CLAIMS”) AGAINST THE RELEASED PARTIES, AND FULLY AND FOREVER RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE, THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS AND ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY LOSS, INJURY, ILLNESS, AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGE (INCLUDING DEATH) I MAY SUSTAIN IN ANY MANNER ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE ACTIVITY, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIMS ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THE NEGLIGENT ACTS OR OMISSIONS OF THE RELEASED PARTIES OR OTHER EVENT PARTICIPANTS OR ATTENDEES. I HEREBY AGREE TO INDEMNIFY, DEFEND, AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES AND COSTS, AND OTHER EXPENSES OF EVERY NATURE AND CHARACTER ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO MY ATTENDANCE AT THE EVENT INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM BY MY SUCCESSORS-IN-INTEREST, HEIRS, EXECUTORS, ADMINISTRATORS, AND ASSIGNS. I UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT THIS RELEASE INCLUDES ANY CLAIMS BASED ON THE ACTIONS, OMISSIONS, OR NEGLIGENCE OF THE RELEASED PARTIES, WHETHER A COVID INFECTION OCCURS BEFORE, DURING, OR AFTER THE EVENT. I understand that this Release is intended to be as broad and inclusive as is permitted by the laws of the state in which is the Event is being conducted and that if any provision, or part hereof, is judicially declared invalid, void or unenforceable, each and every other provision, or part thereof, nevertheless will continue in full force and effect, and the unenforceable provision will be changed or interpreted so as best to accomplish the objectives and intent of such provision within the limits of applicable law. The rule of construction that any ambiguities are to be resolved against the drafting party shall not be employed in the interpretation of this Release. BY VOLUNTARILY ATTENDING THE EVENT, I UNDERSTAND THAT I HAVE GIVEN UP SUBSTANTIAL RIGHTS BY AGREEING TO THIS RELEASE AND HAVE AGREED TO IT FREELY AND VOLUNTARILY WITHOUT ANY INDUCEMENT, ASSURANCE, OR GUARANTEE BEING MADE TO ME AND INTEND MY ASSENT BY PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF A TICKET TO THE TO BE A COMPLETE AND UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE OF ALL LIABILITY TO THE GREATEST EXTENT ALLOWED BY LAW.

All agreements and protocols will be sent to fans who are purchasing tickets to WrestleMania 37 this week. You can find copies at the WWE website links above, at WrestleMania.com. More information can also be found at RaymondJamesStadium.com.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.