WWE has issued more storyline injury updates on Sasha Banks and Big E, this time detailing the injuries that they suffered during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

It was first noted that Banks seemingly suffered a knee injury during Friday’s loss, with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and then a potential neck injury during the post-match turn by Bayley. WWE noted on Monday that Banks had been released from a hospital and was back at home recovering.

Today’s storyline injury update notes that Banks suffered a severe bone bruise in her knee, and a compressed nerve in her neck following the attack by Bayley.

The original storyline injury update on Big E noted that he suffered lacerations as a result of the backstage attack by Sheamus on SmackDown, which saw The Celtic Warrior put Big E through the windshield of a car with White Noise. It was then noted on Monday that he also had been released from a hospital, and was at home resting.

Now WWE has issued another storyline injury update on Big E, reporting that he suffered multiple lacerations and moderate-to-severe bruised ribs in the backstage attack.

Monday’s update indicated that Big E and Banks may be back in action as soon as this week’s SmackDown, but now it looks like they may be kept out of the ring for a week or two to sell the injuries.

Banks is expected to challenge Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title at some point, while Big E will likely continue his singles push with a win over Sheamus.

Stay tuned for updates on the two feuds.

