WWE is hyping up the return to television of “The Final Boss.”
As noted, The Rock has been announced for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 21, 2025.
Shortly after the news broke, WWE issued the following press release to add some promotional push behind the big story:
THE FINAL BOSS RETURNS TO SMACKDOWN TOMORROW
February 20, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on SmackDown – live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans – tomorrow night at 8pm ET on USA Network.
“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”
Bold and disruptive.
Unpredictable and dangerous.
The Final Boss returns, LIVE on #SmackDown tomorrow at 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork. @WWE @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/q3UaSYLQNh
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2025