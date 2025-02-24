WWE is bringing “The Grandest Stage of Them All” to “The NOLA” next year.

As noted, The Rock returned on WWE SmackDown last week to make the official announcement regarding WrestleMania 42 taking place at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. in 2026.

On Monday morning, WWE issued the following press release to tout WrestleMania 42 coming to New Orleans:

NEW ORLEANS TO HOST WRESTLEMANIA® 42 ON SATURDAY, APRIL 11 & SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2026

Ticket Pre-Sale Registration Now Available Here

February 24, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and ASM Global, today announced that New Orleans will host WrestleMania 42 at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The news was first revealed this past Friday during WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Watch the full segment here.

“Finally, WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans,” said Johnson, TKO Board Member and 10-time WWE World Champion. “Next year, 2026, WrestleMania 42, live from the Superdome in one of the greatest cities on earth, New Orleans, Louisiana!”

“WWE is another outstanding partner of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation – hosting for a third time is a testament to WWE’s trust in our staff and the strength of our local partnerships. WWE events continue to have tremendous growth, including adding what will be a second night of action at the Caesars Superdome for their biggest event, WrestleMania,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “New Orleans is ready to welcome all of the fun that comes with hosting. On top of planning for Super Bowl LIX, the Sports Foundation team has been working behind the scenes with WWE, ASM Global, New Orleans & Co., and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on bringing WrestleMania back to the city for more than 2 years. It has incredible production value, a large national and international viewership and an outstanding economic impact. WrestleMania is one of the most unique events we have ever bid upon and managed in the 36-year history of the Sports Foundation.”

“We are ecstatic to host WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans next year. Hosting this iconic event three times in the last 12 years is an honor we do not take lightly,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “I want to congratulate the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation for their successful efforts on this project. We look forward to showing WWE fans from around the world all our great state has to offer!”

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans first played host to WrestleMania XXX in 2014, before WWE returned for WrestleMania 34 in 2018. The venue recently hosted its single stadium record 8th NFL Championship game, Super Bowl LIX, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month.

In addition to the two-night stadium event in 2026, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World and the 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony to New Orleans as well as a variety of community outreach events.

Additionally, official WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location offering fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more. Starting today fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public. To learn more about WrestleMania 42 Priority Passes or to place a deposit please visit: https://onlocationexp.com/wm42.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities please visit: https://wwe.com/wm2026-presale-registration.

This year, Las Vegas hosts WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

About Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit 501(c) (4) organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 36-year history, the Sports Foundation has hosted and been awarded hundreds of events and turned a $50 million public investment into more than $3.4 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area.

About ASM Global

Award-winning ASM Global is the world’s No. 1 development and full-service venue company focused on client-first approaches for driving significant financial success. The company’s elite network spans five continents featuring a portfolio of more than 400 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention/exhibition centers and performing arts venues.

ASM Global translates its unique visionary ownership experience into innovative project development, planning and execution; content programming; curated guest-immersive experiences; locally tailored solutions; and optimized revenue streams for our client’s properties and surrounding communities. Focused on value creation and economic growth, ASM Global realizes venue business potential to elevate the profitability and profile of our clients and partners. We cultivate strong, inclusive relationships with the communities we work and live in while championing the welfare and development of our employees and small-business partners, resulting in a more cohesive, resilient and vibrant community.

ASM Global’s expertise and commitment extends across existing venue management, new venue development, and transformative renovation projects across the most exciting properties in the industry, including Kai Tak Sports Park (Hong Kong), Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana), The Moscone Center (San Francisco, California), AO Arena (Manchester, U.K.), The Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, California), Desert Diamond Arena (Glendale, Arizona) and Fishers Event Center (Fishers, Indiana).

About WWE

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW, Sony India and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.