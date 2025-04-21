WWE has acquired AAA.

The news caught the pro wrestling world by surprise when it was announced during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 pre-show this past weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Monday morning, the company issued an official press release with all of the details on the acquisition, as well as the NXT x AAA Worlds Collide co-promoted event scheduled for June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE® ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LEADING MEXICAN LUCHA LIBRE PROMOTION AAA

WWE & Fillip Acquisition of AAA Revealed During WrestleMania® 41 Countdown Show in Las Vegas

Worlds Collide® Announced for Saturday, June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles featuring Superstars from WWE & AAA

April 21, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), has announced its acquisition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

The announcement was made in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania 41 Saturday Countdown show with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Fillip’s Chairman Alberto Fasja, AAA’s Marisela Peña and Dorian Roldán Peña, alongside talent including WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Additionally, Worlds Collide was announced to take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 7 at 12pm PT featuring WWE Superstars alongside stars of AAA.

AAA was founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña and has been a family-operated business for more than 30 years, with some of the greatest talent in lucha libre history, including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Penta, calling AAA home throughout their careers. The Peña family will continue to be involved in the next chapter of the AAA business alongside WWE and Fillip.

“AAA has a rich cultural heritage with some of the most passionate fans in the world and it’s an honor to work with the Peña family to embark on this journey,” said Levesque. “By bringing together WWE’s global capabilities and AAA’s amazing tradition, we look forward to an exciting future filled with new opportunities.”

“We look forward to partnering with WWE and TKO on this venture to secure the future of AAA for fans and to help take this business to the next level,” said Fillip Co-Founder and Co-CEO Hugo López-Velarde.

“AAA has been a family-operated promotion for over three decades and our trust could not be better placed than with one of the biggest sports entertainment businesses in the world,” said AAA General Manager Dorian Roldán Peña.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q3 2025.

For more information on Worlds Collide including the opportunity to sign up for exclusive news and offers visit: https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-wwe-la-2025.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Fillip

Fillip is a Mexico-based holding company focused on propelling and revitalizing iconic and disruptive properties in the sports and entertainment industries. By strategically acquiring and scaling high-potential businesses, Fillip creates an ecosystem where innovation, commercialization, and fan engagement thrive. With a dynamic approach and a deep commitment to close collaboration with asset owners, Fillip invests in culturally significant properties poised for global expansion brands built on powerful stories that resonate across generations. By bridging tradition with innovation and leveraging a robust ecosystem of best-in-class operating partners — including top licensing agencies, content creators, and industry experts — Fillip unlocks new growth opportunities, enhances brand value, and brings beloved entertainment experiences closer to passionate fans worldwide. Combining regional market expertise with flexible investment structures, Fillip enables rapid execution and unlocks transformational value. Our portfolio includes AAA Lucha Libre World Wide, Kings League and Tycoon Enterprises. Additional information on Fillip can be found at fillip.com.