WWE Issues Statement On Fan Displaying KKK Attire On Thunderdome During Raw

WWE issued the following statement commenting on the fan who displayed KKK attire and waved a confederate flag during last night’s broadcast of Monday Night Raw. The image appeared on WWE’s new Thunderdome fan portal during the closing moments of the show when Rey and Dominik Mystero were being attacked by RETRIBUTION.
This abhorrent behavior does not reflect WWE‘s values and we have zero tolerance for these unacceptable acts. We are working to ban those involved from future events and per our policies, any inappropriate actions result in the removal from the live stream.
You can see the image below courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet.
