Reactions from the pro wrestling world regarding the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan have started to surface.

WWE.com released the following statement regarding the passing of Kevin Sullivan on Friday morning.

Kevin Sullivan passes away WWE is saddened to learn Kevin Sullivan has passed away at age 74.



A unique and influential figure in sports-entertainment history, Sullivan found success both in the ring and behind the scenes with his penchant for far out ideas that pushed creative boundaries.



As a villain, Sullivan was a major rival for the ring’s most legendary heroes, including Dusty Rhodes, Hulk Hogan and The Road Warriors. He specialized in leading dangerous factions, which included his wicked Army of Darkness, collegiate bullies The Varsity Club, and the wild Dungeon of Doom, which introduced Big Show to the wrestling world. The onetime “Taskmaster” also became a creative force behind the scenes for WCW.



WWE extends its condolences to Sullivan’s family, friends and fans.