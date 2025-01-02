The reactions to the passing of Sweet Daddy Siki have started filtering in.

On Wednesday afternoon, SLAM! Wrestling out of Canada was first to report the news that pro wrestling legend Sweet Daddy Siki passed away at age 91 on December 31, 2024.

In an update, WWE.com released the following statement regarding the passing of trainer of WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge and former WWE veteran Christian:

Sweet Daddy Siki passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Elkin James, known to wrestling fans as Sweet Daddy Siki, passed away on December 31, 2024, at age 91.



Siki wrestled worldwide for promotions such as Maple Leaf Wrestling, Grand Prix Wrestling, and Stampede Wrestling through the ’60s and ’70s and became a fixture in the Toronto community. He trained many future wrestlers out of Sully’s Gym in Toronto, Canada, including iconic WWE Superstars Edge and Christian.



WWE extends its condolences to Siki’s family, friends and fans.