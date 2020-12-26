WWE issued the following press release commenting on the death of pro-wrestling legend Danny Hodge, who passed away yesterday at the age of 88. Hodge’s granddaughter first broke the news on her Facebook page, which you can read here. Check out WWE’s statement below.

WWE is saddened to learn that Danny Hodge passed away today at age 88.

Hodge will be remembered as a true trailblazer and the only man to ever win national titles in both wrestling and boxing. The Oklahoma native’s highly decorated career included recognition as a three-time NCAA Champion, Olympic silver medalist, National Golden Gloves heavyweight champion, and eight-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. A consummate competitor in the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart referred to Hodge as “one of the greatest wrestlers in pro wrestling or amateur wrestling there’s ever been.” Hodge returned for two appearances on Raw in 2005 and 2012.

Hodge’s legacy lives on with The Dan Hodge Trophy, which is awarded yearly to the nation’s top collegiate wrestler.

WWE extends its condolences to Hodge’s family and friends.