WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque underwent heart surgery last week.

WWE announced today that Triple H underwent a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT last week.

It was noted that the operation was needed after a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue.

Triple H is expected to make a full recovery, according to WWE’s statement.

