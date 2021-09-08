WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque underwent heart surgery last week.
WWE announced today that Triple H underwent a successful procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT last week.
It was noted that the operation was needed after a cardiac event, which was caused by a genetic heart issue.
Triple H is expected to make a full recovery, according to WWE’s statement.
