As noted earlier today, WWE and WCW legend Virgil (aka Vincent and real name Michael Jones) passed away at 61-years old. The news was broken by referee Mark Charles III on Facebook. You can read about that here.

WWE fans will best remember Virgil for his run as Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard, a storyline that culminated with him defeating the Million Dollar Man for the Million Dollar Championship. To honor his legacy, WWE has issued the following statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans.

