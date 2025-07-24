The reactions to the passing of Hulk Hogan have started to surface.

As noted, pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at age 71, according to a report first shared by TMZ.

In an update, WWE has confirmed the news as well, sharing a brief initial statement via their official X account on Thursday afternoon.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” WWE wrote. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.”

The statement concluded, “WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Rest in peace to Hulk Hogan.

Hulkamania lives forever!

