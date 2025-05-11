Add another reaction to the long list of promotions and pro wrestling personalities that have publicly commented on the passing of hardcore wrestling legend Sabu.

WWE.com released the following statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away.

WWE extends its condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7EqPs02bWA pic.twitter.com/T7ZjDHGARJ

— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025