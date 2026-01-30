An update on the sudden WWE departure of former NXT General Manager Ava has surfaced.

For those who missed it, the daughter of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announced via social media on Friday that her WWE contract has expired and she has decided not to let it renew, as she will be moving on from the company.

Since then, an update has surfaced.

WWE issued the following statement to the media when contacted for comment about the abrupt WWE departure of the former on-air authority figure for WWE NXT:

“WWE thanks and applauds Simone Garcia Johnson for her stellar work as Ava and beyond. Her passion, dedication, and impact were felt across the entire NXT and WWE community. We wish her the very best in all future endeavors.”

If you missed her initial statement addressing the matter, it reads as follows:

“This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT & subsequently WWE. Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey. While my decision to not renew my contract was very difficult, it’s also new turning point in my life. It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)