WWE SmackDown kicked off in an unusual way on Friday night.

The opening of the WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” episode of SmackDown at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. saw “Main Event” Jey Uso on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

WWE issued the following statement regarding the situation involving Jey Uso, who was scheduled for the Men’s Elimination Chamber on Saturday night:

BREAKING: Emergency medical personnel have been called backstage minutes before SmackDown. Reports are that a WWE Superstar was attacked backstage, but have yet to be confirmed.

For those who missed it, featured below is a detailed recap of the opening segment from tonight’s show where the Jey Uso situation unfolded:

As soon as the show starts, we see Jey Uso being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher. Jacob Fatu hops in to ride with him and demands Nick Aldis find out who did this. Cody Rhodes is also upset and talking face-to-face with Aldis. Trick Williams comes in laughing. Je’Von Evans looks concerned.

Inside the arena, we hear, “Uhh, uhh, four letters, one word — Drew!” He then says he knows he’s guilty until proven innocent, even though all he does is tell the truth. He walks over to his luxury suite and complains about having to buy seats to his own show every week.

Nick Aldis comes out and demands McIntyre come to his office because there’s about 20 people who want to tear his head off. Cody Rhodes comes out. He’s fired up. He’s using profanity and telling McIntyre they can just fight. He calls him a b*tch.

He brings up the Elimination Chamber tomorrow night, but before he can say anything else, Randy Orton’s theme hits and “The Viper” makes his way out with a microphone in-hand. Orton says what happened to Jey sucks, but his only concern is winning the Elimination Chamber and going to WrestleMania and whooping Drew’s ass.

Orton tells Cody, face-to-face as he enters the ring, “as far as you and I go when it comes to the Chamber …”, but before he can say another word, he is cut off by the theme for Trick Williams. Out he comes to a loud babyface reaction and “Whoop that Trick!” chants.

Williams gloats about being the hottest thing in wrestling right now and gloats about being shouted out on the new Bruno Mars album. “Let’s talk about it!” He goes to continue, but he is cut off by Je’Von Evans, who runs to the ring.

He says he’s here to win the Chamber, go to WrestleMania and beat Orton’s record for youngest champion. Before he can say anything else, he is cut off by the theme for LA Knight. “The Mega Star” comes out, puts on Trick Williams’ big fur coat, throws it off and does his Stone Cold BMF walk to the ring.

He begins, “Lemme talk to ya!” Knight gets in some digs at each of the other Chamber competitors and then goes to finish, “With everybody saying,” but before he can say “L-A Knight,” Trick jumps in and yells, “Whoop-that-Trick!” Knight asks if he just said that. Trick does Knight’s “Yah!”

Knight calmly says, “Okay,” and then blasts him. And just like that, the fight is on. All of the participants scheduled for tomorrow night’s Men’s Elimination Chamber watch as Knight and Williams fight to the back. Orton turns and RKO’s Evans, stands up and Cody and he lock eyes. Orton walks off.