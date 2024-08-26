The reactions have started coming in regarding the untimely passing of pro wrestling legend Sid Eudy.

WWE.com released the following statement on Monday regarding the death of “Psycho” Sid Justice (a.k.a. Sid Vicious) at age 63.

Sid Eudy passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away.



A two-time WWE Champion, Sid was one of the most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation with a natural charisma that immediately connected with the WWE Universe.Standing at 6’9, Sid gained notoriety in 1989 when he signed with WCW and wrestled with and against some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Steiner Brothers, The Road Warriors and The Four Horseman.



Debuting as Sid Justice in WWE, he served as the Special Guest Referee at SummerSlam 1991, where WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior teamed up against The Triangle of Terror in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match. That very same night, Sid saved Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth from an attack at the evil hands of Jake Roberts and The Undertaker at the couple’s newlywed reception.



After a few years away from WWE, Sid made his triumphant return as “Sycho Sid,” where he allied himself with Shawn Michaels and was in his corner at WrestleMania XI when The Heartbreak Kid challenged Diesel for the WWE Title. That night would begin an iconic rivalry between the two with Sid winning the WWE Championship from The Showstopper at Survivor Series in 1996 and joined the hallowed ranks of champions. After losing the title back to Michaels, Sid became a two-time champion by defeating Bret Hart on the Feb. 17, 1997 edition of Raw.



Known as “The Master and Ruler of the World”, Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world.



WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans.