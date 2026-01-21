The pro wrestling world has lost another legend.

On Wednesday, WWE.com released the following statement regarding the passing of Bobby Duncum Sr.:

Bobby Duncum Sr. passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby Duncum Sr. has passed away.

One of the most feared villains of the territories, the rugged cowboy from Austin, Texas, was as tough as they came. A graduate of West Texas State University, the same institution that produced Dusty Rhodes, The Funk Brothers and many other icons, Duncum was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1967 NFL Draft and played four pro games in 1968.

Carrying on the great tradition of Texas football stars turned pro wrestlers, Duncum entered the ring and became infamous for his wild street fights and brutal battles against WWE Legends like Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund. He was also a member of the iconic Heenan Family, led by WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, in the AWA.

WWE extends its condolences to Duncum Sr.’s family, friends and fans.