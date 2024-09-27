Hurricane Helene has caused a lot of changes in the pro wrestling world in recent days.

The storm has caused changes such as talent being pulled from shows, such as Joe Hendry’s House Of Glory appearance this weekend being nixed, and shows being rescheduled, such as the TNA iMPACT taping in Spartanburg, Florida.

One show that isn’t affected is the WWE NXT live event scheduled for this evening.

WWE released the following statement confirming that tonight’s NXT live event in Davenport, Florida will go on as scheduled: